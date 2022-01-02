Bitter debut for Italy in the third edition of the ATP Cup, which is taking place at the ‘Ken Rosewall Arena’, Sydney, home of the event together with the ‘Qudos Bank Arena’, both located in the Olympic Park. In the match valid for ‘Group B’, the Azzurri lost 2-1 against the hosts of Australia. After the easy victory of Jannik Sinner, number 10 in the world, against Max Purcell in the second singles Matteo Berrettini lost his match against Alex de Minaur. In the decisive double, John Peers and Luke Saville beat Matteo Berrettini and Simone Bolelli in two sets with a score of 6-3, 7-5.

Now for the Azzurri the path is all uphill, to go forward in the tournament they will have to beat France and Russia.

