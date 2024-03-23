City Hall says that, in the current concession model, this control rests with the federal agency; capital of São Paulo is affected by “blackout”

The mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB) sent a letter to the Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) requesting permission from the agency so that the São Paulo City Council can supervise the provision of services by Enel, the electricity distributor in the capital of São Paulo.

“In the current concession model, this control [de fiscalização] it is only up to the federal body, which, for the mayor, leaves municipalities with their hands tied in cases of non-compliance with service provision, as happens with Enel”said the city hall.

Nunes also sent another letter to the TCU (Federal Audit Court), requesting effective measures against the concessionaire. Here are the full documents sent to TCU (PDF – 460 kB) and to Aneel (PDF – 582 kB) .

The mayor of the capital of São Paulo defends that the Executive Branch of the municipality of São Paulo has “active voice” in the process of choosing a new distributor to represent the needs of the citizens of São Paulo, which, according to him, “they have been absolutely neglected by the current concessionaire”.

“It is urgent to select a new dealership and it is also urgent to correct the process by which the dealership is chosen, to prevent the same mistakes from being repeated”says the document addressed to the director general of the regulatory agency, Sandoval de Araújo Feitosa Neto.

In the document, Nunes also says that in November 2023 he had already sent a letter to the agency asking that Enel be held responsible for the “disorders caused to the city of São Paulo”and that this was “reiterated” in January 2024, when new events were reported in which the provision of electricity services was compromised.

“Now, once again, it is necessary to report the interruption of the normal lives of residents of the city of São Paulo, due to the loss of electricity in thousands of homes and establishments, in several neighborhoods”the document states.

BLACKOUT IN SÃO PAULO

On Monday (18 March), residents of several neighborhoods in the central region of São Paulo reported, on social media, problems with power outages.

The problem even affected the Santa Casa de Misericórdia de São Paulo, located in Vila Buarque. In a note, the institution reported that it was without electricity and had to reschedule procedures. “Outpatient care and exams had to be postponed and will be rescheduled later. The hospital is being powered by generators in the hospitalization and emergency areas.”.

According to Enel, the interruption in energy supply was caused by an incident in the underground network that serves the Higienópolis region. On Friday (March 22, 2024), the concessionaire reported that it continued to work on restoring the damaged underground networks, but there was still no forecast for the completion of the electrical network repair work.