Estadão Content
03/23/2024 – 21:20

Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) once again asked for the termination of the contract with Enel, the company responsible for supplying electricity in the city, this Friday, the 22nd, after the blackout that occurred in the central region.

Enel did not comment on the position of the municipal authorities and reported that “it has restored the energy supply to practically all customers whose service was impacted by the shutdown in the region of Santa Cecília and República that occurred on Thursday, 21st.

In a letter sent to the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), the mayor asks that the distributor be held responsible for the lack of electricity that affected several neighborhoods, three large hospitals and at least 35 thousand people this week in the most recent episode of the electricity crisis. supply. The blackout began on Monday, mainly in the center of São Paulo.

The mayor also asks that Aneel work with the City of São Paulo in the process of choosing the new distributor. “It is urgent to select a new dealership and it is also urgent to correct the process by which it is chosen”, he notes.

The municipal authorities want to monitor the concession contract for the supply of electricity to the city. As a company under federal concession, Enel is subject to the rules of Aneel, a federal agency that regulates and supervises energy concessionaires.

In another letter, also sent this Friday, the mayor reinforced the request for effective measures against the concessionaire to the Federal Audit Court (TCU). The body oversees the application of federal resources, regulatory and operational issues in all sectors of national infrastructure, such as electricity.

Since last year, the mayor has reiterated his dissatisfaction with the provision of services by Enel in the capital. Since Monday the 18th, several neighborhoods in the city center have been without electricity.

“Teams from the distributor remain in the locality working in some cases and the company continues to make generators available in specific locations where network recovery work is underway,” informed the company.

The company claims that the heat and the location of the networks made it difficult to restore electricity. “In the case of the 25 de Março and Santa Cecília regions, the last occurrence recorded on the 21st was aggravated by excessive energy consumption associated with high temperatures, which made it difficult to restore the underground networks in these regions”, says Enel.