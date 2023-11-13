Home page World

From: Caroline Schäfer

Split

A travel agency promises newly married couples a wonderful honeymoon. But after the money has been paid, contact breaks off.

Palma – For many people, after an exuberant wedding celebration with friends and family, they go on their long-awaited honeymoon. It is the first holiday officially spent as a married couple. However, for many couples the trip turned into a nightmare.

Brazen scam: Mallorca travel agency rips off newly married couples

A travel agent is said to have deliberately cheated couples on their way to their honeymoon out of their money. “We met this woman in November last year at a honeymoon trade fair,” one of those affected described the situation to the newspaper Diary of Mallorca. One of them also became a nightmare Mallorca trip after a wedding due to a strange rule.

Beautiful in white: these royal wedding dresses will always be remembered View photo series

After the stress surrounding the wedding, the couple decided to let the travel agent book their honeymoon. Friends also booked a trip through the woman – it later turned out that they too had been scammed. The tour provider initially seemed professional. But after the newlyweds had paid 6,200 euros for the trip to Japan and Dubai, it became increasingly difficult to reach the woman. Eventually she stopped answering the phone at all.

The couple remained confident. They didn’t believe that the woman had put the money into her own pocket. A little later, their fears came true: the newlyweds discovered that shortly before their departure at the beginning of October, no reservation had been made with the promised airline or hotel.

Couple cheated on their honeymoon: Mallorca travel agency steals thousands of euros

The travel provider deprived 25 people of their money – all but one person were honeymooners. The woman has since been arrested in Mallorca. According to the newspaper, she is said to have stolen around 78,000 euros from the couple.

A travel agency in Mallorca deprived numerous wedding couples of their money. (Symbolic image) © Fokke Baarssen/imago

The scam seemed to be the same for everyone: the scammer introduced herself as a serious honeymoon planner, but as soon as she was paid, she disappeared. If the married couple did manage to contact her, the travel provider put them off with excuses – for example, that she wasn’t feeling well.

Tour operator arrested in Mallorca: Police suspect additional victims

The couples did not have a stress-free honeymoon. Some of them booked a new trip at short notice for expensive money. “We had already taken our vacation days, so we had to book a new trip in a hurry, which cost us another 7,000 euros,” the cheated woman explained Diary of Mallorca.

In the course of the investigation, the police suspect additional victims. Like the Spanish newspaper Last Hora reported, the alleged travel provider now has to answer for fraud and forgery. Recently one sparked Discussion online about a suitable wedding gift. On the other hand, the bride burst into tears with her sister after an argument about the wedding meal. (cheese)