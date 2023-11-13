Peskov on canceled media materials: the military can talk about the situation in the Northern Military District

Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov said that only the military can comment on the situation in the special operation zone (SVO). Thus, he spoke about information about the alleged regrouping of Russian troops in the Dnieper region. His comment on the situation led Telegram-channel “You listened to Mayak.”

On November 13, the news agencies TASS and RIA Novosti announced the relocation of the Dnepr group of Russian troops east of the Dnieper River. Later, the materials about this were canceled. The information was also removed from the publications’ social networks.

“The Kremlin does not comment on the situation directly on the battlefield of a special military operation. This is still the prerogative of professional specialists, that is, our military. And in this case, we believe that only our military can and should comment on the situation,” said the press secretary of the Russian President, discussing the erroneous information that was disseminated by state agencies.

The Russian Ministry of Defense called the data on the “regrouping” of troops in the Dnieper region a provocation.