The number of nuclear warheads that the nine countries possessing this type of weapon of mass destruction have is on the risedenounced this Monday a coalition of organizations that monitor the arsenals and work for their total and definitive prohibition to be agreed.

At the moment there are 9,440 nuclear warheads available for use in missilesplanes, submarines and ships, with a power equivalent to 138,000 bombs like the one dropped by the United States on Hiroshima in 1945.}

“The war in Ukraine and the threats from Vladimir Putin are a reminder of the enormous danger of living in a world where some states insist that their security must be based on their ability to (use) massive and indiscriminate nuclear violence,” said a representative. of the NGO Norwegian Aid for the Peoples.

This NGO is part of the international campaign to abolish nuclear weapons and today published its annual report on nuclear weapons, which indicates that in addition to the 9,440 that can be used at any time, there are 3,265 old nuclear warheads that are waiting to be dismantled in Russia. , the United Kingdom and the United States.

Until 2007 there was a decrease in the global nuclear arsenal, but that year it began to slow down and the useful stock of nuclear warheads reached its lowest level in 2017, when there were 9,227 units. Since then, the number of nuclear warheads began to increase again.

According to the report, China, India, North Korea and Pakistan increased their stockpiles last year, while the UK announced a major potential increase.. In the case of Russia, there has been an increase in useful reserves in recent years, while in the case of the United States they increased in 2019 to decrease again in 2020 and 2021.

The intercontinental ballistic missile launched by North Korea on March 24. Photo: AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS

There is no evidence that any nuclear State has the will to enter a phase of nuclear disarmament.

The stockpiles of France and Israel have remained constant, according to the report. According to experts, the decommissioning of old nuclear warheads will be completed soon, and there will be no further reduction in inventories for this reason.

An international treaty on the prohibition of nuclear weapons entered into force in 2021, but none of the nine nuclear countries have signed it.

The annual report on nuclear weapons considers Iran and Saudi Arabia as “cases of concern”, because although they do not currently have nuclear bombs, both have technological capabilities that would allow their development and manufacture.

Iran doubts the US on the nuclear program

Iran questioned this Monday “the will” of the United States to reach an agreement on its nuclear programalleging the differences that persist despite a year of negotiations to relaunch the pact concluded in 2015 between Tehran and six great powers.

“We don’t really know if we will reach an agreement with the United States, which has not shown a real will to achieve it,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Said Khatibzadeh told reporters.

But “if we get a good deal, we will go to Vienna for sure tomorrow,” he said, referring to the ongoing negotiations between Tehran and Western countries to try to bring Washington back to the pact, from which it unilaterally withdrew in 2018 under the presidency of donald trump

See also Taiwan condemns attack on Ukraine and reports raids by Chinese planes We have not yet reached the point where the US side shows that it has a strong will to return to its commitments.

The 2015 deal calls for an easing of sanctions against Iran in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear program that ensure Tehran cannot develop atomic weapons, something it has always denied it wanted to do.

But the withdrawal of the United States, which reimposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic, caused Iran to progressively stop fulfilling its own commitments. The current US administration of Joe Biden wants to return to the pact, as long as Tehran once again complies with what was agreed.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and AFP

