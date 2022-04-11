Historic moment: “We are going to enjoy ourselves to try to pass a complicated tie”.

Hobbyists: “The first leg result has encouraged the fans because we were able to play a great game and we are going to try to finish it, but it will be difficult because we are playing against a great rival. It is an honor to be the president of one of the teams that aspires to be among the four best in Europe and all the fans behind us are also proud”.

They value what you do: “The other day they said we were looking for a miracle, but I think the miracle was that Bayern only left with a goal against. We’re going with a tight result, but we want to play a good game against a great team”.

Image of Villarreal: “The image we gave on Wednesday was spectacular because they didn’t give anything to achieve what we did. It was a great satisfaction for all of us who felt yellow”.

Semifinals: “It would be the best. We were already in the semifinals 16 years ago and the final was played in Paris. Let’s see if we are lucky and play again”.