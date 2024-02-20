DAccording to a report, police in Germany recorded significantly more suspected politically motivated attacks on refugees last year. This is reported by the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (Wednesday), citing figures from the Federal Ministry of the Interior that the left-wing politician Clara Bünger had asked for. Accordingly, the security authorities registered a total of 2,378 such acts, including 313 violent crimes, and 219 people were injured.

The number of attacks is higher than it has been since 2016

According to the “NOZ”, more crimes against refugees were recorded in 2016. The numbers also showed an almost doubling compared to the previous year: in 2022 there were 1,248 attacks against refugees. According to the Interior Ministry, security authorities also registered 180 crimes against refugee accommodation – the highest number since 2017.

For Bünger, “the enormous increase in crimes” comes as no surprise. Against the background of the stricter EU asylum policy, the federal government's tougher deportation rules and the success of the AfD, Bünger said: “It is no wonder that racists feel emboldened in such a social situation to put the omnipresent resentment into action and attack refugees. “