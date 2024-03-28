Thursday, March 28, 2024
Nuclear Power | The annual maintenance of the Olkiluoto triple reactor will be even longer

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 28, 2024
in World Europe
0
Nuclear Power | The annual maintenance of the Olkiluoto triple reactor will be even longer

Teollisuuden Voima already extended the maintenance shutdown once earlier this month.

Olkiluoton The annual maintenance of the nuclear power plant's triple reactor will be extended by five days, Teollisuuden Voima says. According to the new schedule, the annual maintenance ends on April 20.

According to Teollisuuden Voima, an additional five days is needed especially for extended fuel inspections.

“When the fuel is transferred back to the reactor at the end of the annual maintenance, we still want to ensure their cleanliness, that no loose parts get into the process,” Teollisuuden Voima writes in its press release.

Earlier this month, Teollisuuden Voima reported that the annual maintenance of the triple reactor will take a week longer than expected. At the time, the reason was said to be that the shutdown of the reactor and preparation for the fuel change had taken longer than planned.

Originally, the annual maintenance was supposed to end on April 8.

The first annual maintenance of the Olkiluoto triple reactor, which was commissioned last year, began at the beginning of this month.

Apart from the mentioned delay factors, according to Teollisuuden Voima, the work has progressed well. According to the company, around 1,100 external professionals participate in the maintenance work.

