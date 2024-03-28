Sega, the famous video game manufacturer, has announced a series of significant changes in its corporate structure. Among the most relevant decisions, the transfer of Relic Entertainment and staff reductions in Europe.

Relic Entertainment sold to Emona Capital LLP

Relic Entertainment, based in Vancouver, Canada, is known for producing real-time strategy games, including the hit series Company of Heroes, Age of Empires And Homeworld.

The transfer of Relic was announced by Sega, who said they had sold it to one investment company of the United Kingdomto be established from scratch, however further details were not disclosed upon request of the transfer.

The head of Sega Europe, Jurgen Posttold staff via GamesIndustry.biz: “Sega is working closely with Relic on this transition, and we wish them the best moving forward.”

He added: “I wish to sincerely apologize for the anxiety and inevitable distress this news will cause, particularly for those directly affected. These decisions were incredibly difficult to make, and follow meticulous consideration and choices made with leadership teams across the company.”

240 positions cut in Europe

Another drastic choice made by SEGA is instead to cut 24 jobs in Europe, with most of the cuts expected at Creative Assembly And Sega Europeboth based in the UK, and a smaller number also at Sega Hardlight.

Furthermore, Sega announced that it has carried out a review of the portfolio of titles in development in its European studios and that it has decided to “re-evaluate the work in progress on some titles in development”. This will result in an estimated loss of 5.6 billion yen (approx 29 million euros) as cost of sales.