Dubai (Etihad)





Experts and high-level officials from across Australia and the United Arab Emirates gathered at the Australia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to discuss how collaboration, innovation and education can contribute to addressing the acute skill shortage expected for the next generation.

The Australian state of New South Wales, which is home to Sydney, showcased its world-class higher education, vocational training and research sector in an effort to attract more students and research collaborations to New South Wales during a VIP gala dinner held at the Australia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The event was chaired by Heidi Venamore, Australian Ambassador to the UAE, Mueen Anwar, Commissioner for Trade and Investment of New South Wales to the country, and Toshi Kawaguchi, Director of the Study Office in New South Wales, where the outstanding capabilities of the state of New South Wales were highlighted. Wales in education and innovation, as well as the reasons why NSW and Sydney are the prime destination for the international student experience. Kawaguchi said: “New South Wales prides itself on its multicultural heritage, excellent safety record and being one of the most livable locations on earth. But NSW is above all home to hundreds of world-class education providers and research institutions. Six of the 12 universities in New South Wales rank among the top 200 universities in the world, and we are also home to the largest sectors of vocational education and English language training in Australia.”

This view was also expressed by Dr. Abdulrahman Al Hammadi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Institute for Vocational Education and Training: “We have a long-standing relationship with TAV New South Wales, the leading government provider of vocational training in Australia, and we look forward to furthering cooperation.”

The event also witnessed two discussion sessions, where the first dealt with the future of international education and ways to collaborate and innovate together to address the acute skill shortage observed in future sectors such as technology and cybersecurity. The second session invited distinguished NSW alumni in the UAE, to hear how their experience in NSW shaped their lives.

Heidi Venamore also emphasized the importance of graduates as a key to attracting more talent to Australia. She said: “Tonight’s event is an example of how we showcase the strengths of Australia’s exceptional education providers, as well as our distinguished alumni. Part of this story is about the lifelong impact on their careers.”