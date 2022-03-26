Dubai (Etihad)





His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, visited the pavilions of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries at Expo 2020 Dubai, praising the prominent Gulf presence in the global event hosted by the United Arab Emirates, which is an important platform to highlight what the Arab Gulf countries are witnessing Progress and prosperity at various levels, highlighting its unique values, heritage and civilization.

Non-oil trade between the United Arab Emirates and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries witnessed a growth of 25% last year, reaching about 246 billion dirhams in 2021, up from 196.2 billion dirhams recorded in 2020. His Excellency stressed the importance of the Expo 2020 Dubai, and its role It is pivotal in consolidating the UAE’s position as a global economic, commercial and tourist capital and an attractive destination for quality investments, prestigious international companies, and creative talents and competencies from around the world, thanks to its advanced infrastructure, flexible and sustainable legislation, and an economy based on flexibility, sustainability, innovation, diversity and technology, in line with the goals of the 50 and Centenary of the UAE 2071.

In detail, His Excellency visited the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia pavilion, which is located in the Opportunity Zone and bears the motto “Ambition that expands the whole world”, and is the second largest pavilion in the “Expo” with a total area of ​​13,059 square metres. He was briefed on the Kingdom’s vision and ambitious projects, which include four main pillars: people, nature, heritage and opportunities, as well as the ancient history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its future projects and the opportunities owned by its rich economy. The Kingdom’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai showcases the unique and interesting stories about the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its ancient heritage and the historical stages of development of its culture and arts, through a giant globe, equipped with an interactive floor that takes you on an audio-visual journey towards a wonderful scene designed by a group of Saudi artists.

His Excellency inspected the Sultanate of Oman’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, which is located in the mobility area, and bears the slogan “Opportunities Over Time”, as it tells the history of the Sultanate through the ages, through its unique design, which takes the form of the historical frankincense tree with its fragrant smell.

His Excellency Al Zeyoudi was briefed on the distinguished Omani innovations derived from the environment and heritage and equipped with contemporary technologies in the fields of treatment, cosmetics, food and others. The Sultanate of Oman pavilion offers an interesting experience that showcases different eras of the Sultanate’s history. His Excellency Thani Al Zeyoudi also visited the Kingdom of Bahrain’s pavilion, which is located in the Opportunity area, and bears the slogan “Interlocked Cultural Fabric”, and was briefed on the Bahraini heritage and the role of the traditional craft of spinning in promoting harmony and harmony among the brotherly people of Bahrain, as well as creating promising opportunities in the fields of trade and innovation.

His Excellency was also briefed on the opportunities for sustainable development in transport networks and future homes, during his visit to the Kuwait Pavilion, which is located in the Sustainability Zone and is entitled “The New Kuwait: New Opportunities for Sustainability.” He also learned about the inspiring ideas about the sustainable future of the State of Kuwait, and its perceptions of future cities. As well as interactive data banks. The Kuwaiti pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai allows its visitors to learn about the culture of the Kuwaiti people.

His Excellency Al Zeyoudi also visited Qatar’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, which is located in the Sustainability Zone and bears the slogan “A vibrant country that looks to the future.” sustainable development, economic diversification and the unique and diversified investment opportunities it enjoys, in addition to its historical development stages.