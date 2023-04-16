After the disappointment in the Champions League, the emir’s team redeems itself in the league by mortgaging the title. Mbappé, Vitinha and Messi scored

Mbappé, Vitinha and Messi score. And the title of champion of France is mortgaged for PSG who beat Lens 3-1, sending them back by nine points. In short, it is the victory of the turning point for the club of the Emir of Qatar, after the disappointments of the French cup and above all in the Champions League, a priority objective, which failed again in the round of 16. We’ll talk about it again next season, in the meantime we need to secure the eleventh championship, a record in France.

SCANDAL — A not obvious victory, because Lens earned second place this year with merit, producing play and show, becoming the revelation team of Ligue 1. Qualities put on the field again tonight, attacking PSG as they did on January 1st, in the first leg, obtaining a prestigious and deserved 3-1. The beginning of the flaws for PSG then collapsed in Europe with Bayern Munich, after also exiting the national cup. Flops fueled by lackluster performances and too many defeats. Like the two in the last three rounds of the championship. It was therefore necessary to consolidate the success of last week in Nice (0-2), from which the scandal then came, with the accusations of racism against Galtier when he was coaching the club on the Côte d’Azur last year. See also Seven League players nominated for a Ballon d'Or without Messi

GOAL — Accusations disputed by the coach now on his last legs, but saved tonight by Mbappé who unlocked the match, maneuvering with Vitinha in the area (31′). But only after Lens was down to ten players following a foul by Abdul Samed on Hakimi (19′). In a matter of minutes, PSG secured the result. Vitinha signed the encore with a powerful right foot from distance (37′) and in the 40th minute Messi sealed his back with a back-heel assist from Mbappé. However, Lens deservedly saved their honor at the start of the second half, on a penalty, due to a hand ball by Ruiz, converted by Frankowski (15′), and then repeatedly calling on Donnarumma with Openda (20′, 22′, 23′, 45′), a thorn in the side of the home defence. And even if Marseille can go to -8 tomorrow, PSG are flying towards a quiet end of the season, at least in the standings.

