Nordisk ha made public the conclusions of the clinical trial of its new candidate drug against obesity and the results have not been what was expected. The Redefine 1 study showed that CagriSema helped patients reduce their weight by 22.7% below the 25% the Dane expected.

CagriSema is a weekly injection that combines semaglutide and the molecule cagrilintide. Less than expected weight loss It is a blow to the company’s ambitions to have a successor to its famous Wegovy anti-obesity therapy that is more powerful than Mounjaro, its competitor Lilly’s treatment. This achieved an average weight loss of almost 23% in clinical trials.

It is worth mentioning that andThe success of Wegovy hhelped make Novo Nordisk the largest company in Europe by market capitalization. It has a value of more than 460 billion dollars.

In addition, During the clinical trial the treatment presented side effects similar to those of Wegovy. In fact, the most common are those of a gastrointestinal nature, and most were mild to moderate and decreased over time.

On the other hand, Novo Nordisk plans to start a new study in the first half of 2025. The goal is to further explore the additional weight loss potential of this drug candidate. In addition, the company estimates that it will be presented to the various health authorities to obtain approval at the end of next year.

The laboratory’s share price fell by up to 27% after announcing these results. What’s more, it reached its lowest level since August 2023.