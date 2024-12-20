WhatsApp groups chaired by the photo of a Christmas Lottery tenth. Others where the bizums and the “received” circulate in equal parts. What is the correct way to share a tenth digitally? And not only for fear that, if released, someone will run away, but because not doing it well can result in having to pay a lot of money to the Treasury.

Every year, when the Christmas Lottery prizes brighten homes, questions arise about how to manage tickets shared among friends and family. What happens if you do not document the participations correctly? The Tax Agency could interpret the distribution as a donation, which implies additional taxes. We tell you how to share tenths on WhatsApp legally, avoiding unnecessary taxes and legal problems.

WhatsApp groups are often filled with photos of shared tickets and messages like “We played halfway.” Although this is valid, it is not enough to share it; It is vital to record who participates and in what proportion. What proof do you need if the prize is shared between several people?

What it means to share a tenth on WhatsApp

Sharing a tenth on WhatsApp is a common practice in Spain, but Is it enough to avoid legal problems? According to specialists, the message you send on the platform must meet certain requirements to be valid before the Treasury.

What should your WhatsApp message include?

For the participation to be legally recognized and not considered a donation, it is important that the message specify the following details:

Identity of the participants : Names and, if possible, identification document numbers.

: Names and, if possible, identification document numbers. Participation percentage : Clearly indicate which part of the ticket corresponds to each person.

: Clearly indicate which part of the ticket corresponds to each person. Photo of the tenth : A clear image of the bill helps support the agreement.

: A clear image of the bill helps support the agreement. Date: Make sure the message is sent before the draw.

These elements constitute key evidence in the event of conflicts over distribution or requirements from the Treasury.

The tax consequences of not identifying participants

If participants are not identified before collecting the prize, the ticket holder could face significant tax implications.

If the ticket holder collects the prize and distributes it later, the Treasury considers the distribution as a donation. In this case, the Inheritance and Donation Tax would be applied, the amount of which varies depending on:

The autonomous community : Each region establishes its own regulations on donations.

: Each region establishes its own regulations on donations. The relationship between the parties: Among close relatives, such as parents and children, there may be bonuses, but among friends or acquaintances, taxes may be high.

For example, in the case of friends, donations may be subject to liens exceeding 50% of the donated value.

How to avoid paying taxes on donations

The key to avoiding paying additional taxes lies in properly documenting your entries before collecting the prize. Here are the essential steps:

Identification prior to payment: The holder must inform the collaborating bank or lottery who the participants are and what percentage of the prize corresponds to each one. Avoid one-time charges: If a single holder collects the prize and then distributes it, the Treasury could interpret this operation as a donation. written tests: Detailed WhatsApp messages, emails or even notarized agreements can serve as evidence in case of tax disputes or audits.

Although a WhatsApp message does not have the same weight as a notarial document, it constitutes valid evidence in many cases. However, it must meet certain basic requirements to be accepted as evidence.

To ensure your message is accepted as evidence, include all relevant information and save screenshots or downloads of the chat.