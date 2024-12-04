Vox has once again launched an order against the PP with the regional budgets, al suspend negotiations after ensuring that those from Feijóo “promote the immigration policies” of the PSOE, following the meeting they will hold this Thursday with the socialists to undo the reform of the immigration law.

The general secretary of the party, Ignacio Garriga, has announced the suspension of budget negotiations with the PP in all the autonomous communities where they depend on the support of those of Santiago Abascal after learning, they say, that the popular “they plan to negotiate immigration policies with the PSOE.”

“Us We are not going to participate in the distribution of illegal immigration and insecurity that Feijóo and Sánchez claim. If the PP wants to continue promoting the policies of the PSOE, it should negotiate the budgets with them. Vox’s pulse is not going to tremble,” he assured during a visit to the Barcelona neighborhood of Besòs-Maresme.

Garriga has thus reacted to the three-way meeting scheduled for this Thursday between the governments of the Canary Islands and Ceuta, the central government and the PP to try to unblock the reform of the immigration law and to be able to refer unaccompanied migrant minors to other autonomous communities on a mandatory basis.

As he explained, Vox was expelled from the regional governments because it said it was not going to participate “in the distribution of illegal immigration” and in the consequent “distribution of insecurity throughout all the neighborhoods and cities of Spain.” For this reason, he has warned that if the PP wants to continue negotiating the budgets in the territories with Vox, “he will have to break the pacts with the PSOE.”

Breaking the pacts with the PSOE is the condition that those of Abascal impose to return “to the negotiating table” of all regional budgets in order to “improve the future of Spaniards”, and in this case of the citizens of the Region of Murcia, Aragon or the Balearic Islands, among others.

The general secretary of Vox has expressed the opinion that the fact that the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, meet with the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, “in offices to see where they distribute those ores that trigger insecurity” is “a betrayal of the most humble people” and a “political scam on all Spaniards.”

Asked if they expected the meeting scheduled this Thursday to debate the reform of the immigration law, he responded that “anything can be expected from the PP” because “it is a permanent political scam” and “It is the incoherence” of the party in the different regions in which it governs.

“They say one thing and do the opposite. They say they defend the equality of Spaniards but they consider it a mistake to end linguistic investment as Vox recently achieved in the Balearic Islands or they see it as a mistake to prevent Spanish from being excluded, for example, for access to the public service,” the Vox leader exemplified, adding that the popular ones “become very proud.” with the linguistic imposition in Catalonia while they promote it in Galicia.

For this reason, Garriga has insisted on demanding that the PP Choose if you believe in an alternative based on pacts and alliances with Voxor prefers to continue “with the same policies of insecurity, decadence and lack of prosperity that is sitting with the Socialist Party.”

The Government calls on the PP to speak out on migration

The Minister of Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory, Ángel Víctor Torres, has called on the PP to speak out on immigration policy after Vox’s ruling in the budget negotiations. Given this, Torres has said that Vox’s position was known “from the first moment“, recalling that those from Santiago Abascal refused to seek an agreement to reform the immigration law. Therefore, he believes that it was “expected” that Vox would take this position.

However, he has pointed out that “the important thing” is to know what the PP is going to do after this Vox order before the meeting they will hold this Thursday to try to resolve unravel an agreement regarding the distribution of migrant minors.

The budgets of the Balearic Islands, blocked by the language

In the Balearic Islands, one of the regions where the PP needs Vox’s votes, the far-right formation has conditioned its support to the budgets for changes to be made in educational laws, for example, eliminating Catalan as a vehicular language in education.

“Vera did not want to move a single comma,” the spokesperson for Santiago Abascal said this Wednesday in the press conference after the Board of Spokespersons, in which she assured that Vox overturned the accounts in the first vote this Tuesday. because they have not reached agreements on education.

Along these lines, he pointed out that the Minister of Education and Universities, Antoni Vera, has not sat down to negotiate and “has not wanted to give anything.” Those of Abascal They also ask that students study 50 percent in Catalan and 50 percent in Spanish.

According to Canadas, The PP “cheated” Vox in the 2024 budgets by making amendments in items where there was no financial provision and, therefore, “nothing has been accomplished.”