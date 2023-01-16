Novak added, during a government meeting broadcast on state television, Monday, that Gazprom increased gas supplies to China through the “Power of Siberia” pipeline to 15.5 billion cubic meters in 2022, and that oil production increased by 2 percent to 535 million tons, with the increase in oil exports. by 7 percent.

Russia has shifted its energy trade quickly this year, after the Ukrainian crisis, towards the east and sold record quantities to countries such as India and China. The Kremlin hopes that demand from Asia will make up for the disruption of traditional supplies from Russia to European buyers.

According to Novak, the oil and gas industry in Russia achieved the following results in 2022:

– Oil exports from Russia increased by 7 percent.

Coal exports decreased by 7.6 percent.

– An increase in the production of gasoline by 4.3 percent and diesel fuel by 6 percent.

– Growth of Russian budget revenues from the oil and gas industry by 28 percent, or by 2.5 trillion rubles.

– An increase in liquefied natural gas production by 8 percent to 46 billion cubic meters.

