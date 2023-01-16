In the Mexico City Congress, only one of every 10 approved initiatives is approved.

Between September 2021 and December 2022, of the 1,554 initiatives presented, only 176 have been ruled before the plenary session of the local Legislature.

This means that the Second Legislature of the local Congress it has a productivity of just 11.33 percent.

During ordinary periods, there are sessions twice a week, in which reform initiatives are presented by all parliamentary groups. These are displayed before the Full and alternate to commissions to be discussed, corrected and ruled on, later, they are sent to the first body.

It is precisely there where constant work has not been achieved, since they are the commissions the ones that stop the legislative processes.

“The level of productivity It is very low and this is very much due to the majority of the ruling party because they do not have the condition, the consideration, to vote for the things that the Head of Government (Claudia Sheinbaum)“, explained the deputy Diego Garrido, of the PAN.

Even in the midst of the lag, different commissions requested extensions in recent days to rule on the initiatives, a constant in the session. These have 45 days to rule and they went on to do so in twice the time.

One of the most consistent problems observed by legislators it is that the important reform proposals or emanating from the Opposition, are referred to united commissions.

“We have around 1,400 initiatives and 1,100 points of agreement presented. In addition, in most cases, of what was presented the first year, they would already be expired because the commissions have a period of 45 days to examine them,” said the deputy for Movimiento Ciudadano, Royfid Torres.

The majority group of Morena has been predominant in managing to unleash commission initiatives, since 91 of the 176 of the ruled initiatives come from said party, which represents 5.86 percent of the 11.3 productivity in opinions.

Even so, this number falls short, considering the 702 initiatives of law presented by the party, which leaves a productivity on their own initiatives of 12.96 percent.

In second place is the National Action Groupl, with 321 initiatives presented, but only 28 ruled before the Plenary. In third place is the PRI, with 219 initiatives presented, but only 29 of these have been ruled.

Torres affirmed that this means a waste of all the work that is done in Congress, not only by legislators but by all personnel such as advisers, researchers and staff who prepare the proposals.