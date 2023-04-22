Novak Djokovic is another casualty for the Madrid tournament

The number one in the world, the Serbian Novak Djokovic, He will not play the Masters 1000 in Madrid that begins next week at the Caja Mágica facilities.

The Serbian tennis player, injured in his right elbow, was eliminated from the Banja Luka tournament, in the quarterfinals, after losing on Friday with his compatriot Dusan Lajovic.

The explanation

The Madrid tournament, the second Masters 1000 to be played on land after Monte Carlo where Djokovic did not make it past the quarterfinals, has confirmed the loss of the world number one who joins that of the Spanish Rafael Nadal that days ago he made public his absence from the event.

“Nole Djokovic cannot compete in the Mutua Madrid Open“, indicates the tournament on a photograph of the Balkan player three times winner of the Madrid event, the last one in 2019.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery, we hope to see you back on the court as soon as possible, Nole,” added the statement from the Mutua Madrid Open.

Djokovic, who will turn 36 in May, has chosen not to play the Madrid tournament the day before the draw for the competition is held, this Sunday. Now, the reigning champion, the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz He will start as the first seed.

EFE