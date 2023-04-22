After conquering success in Sao Paulo, Jaguar left nothing to its rivals in Berlin as well, obtaining the second consecutive victory thanks to Mitch Evans. A special day for the English team, capable of achieving not only the stage triumph, but also a historic one-two finish with the official team.

A one-two punch that confirms Jaguar’s excellent momentum in the electric series: after the entire front row of qualifying, the British cars managed to repeat themselves in the race too, even taking fourth place with the customer team Envision. Sebastien Buemi lost the podium right at the end, otherwise Jaguar’s dominance could have been underlined with three I-Type 6s in the top three positions.

In fact, it was Max Gunther who snatched the last position on the podium, giving Maserati its first trophy of the season. After doing well in free practice, there was some disappointment on the part of the Italo-Monegasque team at not being able to progress up to the final rounds of qualifying, but in the race the Trident brand went out over the distance, conquering the third position with only a tenth ahead of Buemi’s Envision. It should be noted, however, that the German is under investigation precisely for a contact with the Swiss.

Edoardo Mortara, Maserati Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore, Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske, DS E-TENSE FE23 Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

It was a chaotic race, uncertain until a few laps from the end, with the official numbers speaking of 190 overtakings and 23 leadership changes. The need to save energy for the final part of the race has in fact prompted the drivers to try to stay as long as possible in the group, so much so that several teams have opted to use the attack mode, a more aggressive mode in terms of consumption, in the passages initials when the deployment was still compact.

The most eloquent data tells it precisely the pace maintained for a certain stretch of the race, when he was lapping at the pace of 1:12.00, or about five seconds slower than that maintained towards the race. Only in the final laps, when the group gradually skimmed off, did things start to get serious up front, with Evans taking the lead of the race three laps from the end, opening up a small margin over his pursuers.

Behind Buemi was the other Envision, that of Nick Cassidy, who at one point had been forced to return to the pits due to a problem of a technical nature: taking advantage of the Safety Car, as well as the low pace of the drivers summit, the New Zealander was able to recover to finish in fifth position. Cassidy now also climbs to second place in the championship standings, with a gap of 23 lengths from the leader, Pascal Wehrlein, sixth today at the end of a good comeback due to a Saturday morning to forget.

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, Nick Cassidy, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Seventh position for Jean Eric Vergne, who was also good at moving up the grid after a qualifying session in which he didn’t exalt. As for Wehrlein, however, the comeback was also favored by several incidents that characterized today’s race: in fact, with such a slow pace, situations like a funnel came about, which in various situations led to contact. Eighth place for André Lotterer, who finished ahead of Mortare and Rowland, with the Mahindra driver finishing the points zone ahead of his team mate.

In such a chaotic race there was no shortage of accidents, including three rather important ones. The first was that between Sette Camara, whose wing was already damaged due to a previous contact, and René Rast, in which, after colliding with the NIO and sending it into a spin, he was unable to avoid further contact.

The second was the one involving Dan Ticktum and Stoffel Vandoorne in the first sector, with the Briton knocking out the Belgian accompanying him towards the wall. Despite the good performance in the morning, which had turned into the leadership of the race after a lightning start by Ticktum, the race turned into a sort of nightmare for the Chinese brand, far from the points with both of its standard-bearers.

Dan Ticktum, Team NIO 333 FE, NIO 333 ER9, after contact with Stoffel Vandoorne Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Finally, the third incident is the one that put both Jack Dennis and Antonio Felix Da Costa offside: after having completely missed the braking point in an attempt to attack Gunther, the British driver of Andretti had come into contact with the innocent Portuguese of the Porsche , who was forced to retire due to front suspension failure.