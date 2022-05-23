Novak Djokovic has easily won his first match at Roland Garros. The number 1 in the world won in Paris in three sets against the Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka: 6-3 6-1 6-0. After just under two hours, the first-seeded Serb finished it on the first match point.

For Djokovic, who won Roland Garros for the second time last year, it was his first appearance at a grand slam tournament this year. He was banned from participating in the Australian Open earlier this year by the Australian authorities and was unable to defend his title there. He also did not play at the masters tournaments in the United States earlier this year. He recently won the masters tournament in Rome.

Djokovic will face the winner of the match between Slovakian Alex Molcan and Argentinian Federico Coria in the second round.

Nadal

Rafael Nadal has made a convincing impression on his return to Roland Garros. In the first round, the thirteen-time champion lost just six games to Australian Jordan Thompson. It was 6-2 6-2 6-2. See also Abuses in Utah's Youth Care

Nadal won the service game seven times against Thompson, the world number 82, who at times made a distraught impression. The Spaniard, the number 5 in the world, barely made any unnecessary mistakes and let the Australian – who knocked another ball out of the stadium out of frustration – work for every point. Only in the second set did Nadal have a lesser phase and he was broken.

After 2 hours and 2 minutes, Nadal used his first match point in an illustrative way. After a long rally, Thompson made a mistake with his backhand.

Nadal has arrived in Paris without winning a title during the clay court season. At the beginning of this month, he lost in the third round in Rome, leaving doubts about his form. ,,I’m going to do my best every game to reach my highest level again,” said the 21-time grand slam champion.

Last year, 35-year-old Nadal lost to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals in Paris. This year he can already meet the Serb in the last eight. See also NFL final: Here you can see the Super Bowl on TV and live stream

Rafael Nadal. © AFP

