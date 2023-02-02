“An interesting thing that has not been noticed: in 1991 Cospito, already in prison, decided to go on hunger strike, and was pardoned. The state pardoned him and he went off to shoot people. We’re not talking about a victim, as I see it. It is possible that today he believes that by going on hunger strike again, he could… ”. The prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, said it right and wrong, on Rete4.

Alfredo Cospito can remain at 41 bis or return to the high security regime, with all due caution, however. He has an open conclusion, which relies on the assessments of the political authority, the opinion delivered by the national anti-mafia and anti-terrorism prosecutor to the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio. A document about ten pages long which – according to what has been learned – therefore does not give a clear indication, while reiterating that the decision of May 5, 2022 to apply the harsh prison to him was founded.

