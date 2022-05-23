The new playstation plus It is already available in the Asian market. For this reason, the medium Gematsu shared different lists with the games that are available on the service. Of course, the most striking are the classics, since they are even part of the Deluxe level of subscription. Now we know what to expect on your arrival in these parts.

As for PS1 classics, the new playstation plus It will have the following titles that will surely fill many with nostalgia:

ape scape

Disney PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue

Hot Shots Golf

IQ: IntelligentQube

Jump Flash!

Mr Driller

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

Siphon Filter

Tekken 2

Wild Arms

worms armageddon

Worms World Party

As for classics Playstation 2, at the moment only the titles of the Jak & Daxter trilogy are available. In addition to the racing spin-off: Jak X Combat Racing. For his part, the PSP has one of its games within the service in the form of echochrome. Of course, over time more adventures will be added to the offer.

In the past it was reported that the classics in the new PlayStation Plus would come with new trophies for players. Not all have them, but so far it is confirmed that Ape Scape, Hot Shots Golf, IQ: Intelligent Qube, Siphon Filter and Wild Arms are the ones who received these additions.

Furthermore, it was reported that these games they have some visual filters. These help sell the nostalgia by allowing you to give them a look reminiscent of what they looked like on old televisions. This initial collection of playstation plus looks promising. We’ll see what other titles come out in the future.

You may not need PlayStation Plus to enjoy the classics

A curious fact that also reported Gematsu is that heClassics are appearing on the PlayStation Store in Asia. Here they are with a price and with a small indication that they are part of PlayStation Plus Deluxe. This means that they can be earned and played even if you are not a subscriber to the online service.

In addition, it is seen that they will be relatively cheap, since the most expensive sell for HK$78, according to the images. This would be the equivalent of 200 Mexican pesos, that perhaps the nostalgic will have no problem paying. What did you think of the first selection of classics from playstation plus?

