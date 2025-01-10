The relationship between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer crossed the track a long time ago to become a great friendship. However, the same does not happen with the third member of the ‘Big Three’, Novak Djokovic, with whom the atmosphere has always been very tense. The Serbian has now spoken about this, saying that he would like to “have a drink or two with them and talk openly about the things that bother them” his.

Speaking about their historic rivalry, something that “leaves an incredible mark and legacy in this sport” and that makes him feel “very proud” because “it will last forever”, the former world number 1 has admitted in an interview in the magazine GQ that both have been “an integral part” of his success, but “privately, there are ups and downs”.

“I always try to be respectful and kind to them off the court, but At first I didn’t have that acceptance.because I left the court saying and showing that I had confidence in myself and that I wanted to win”, explained Djokovic, who acknowledges that he does not believe “that either of them liked that at the beginning”, especially “because most of the players went out to play against them, not to win“.

In this sense, the Serbian considers that “that confident posture” could have been the reason for the distancing from Spanish and Swiss. “And that’s fine. I accepted it as is. I understood the message, which was: we are rivals and nothing more,” says Nole, who also considers “very difficult to make friends during the playing season.”

“If you are the biggest rival and you are constantly competing, number one, two and three in the world, then being close, going out to dinner and taking trips with the family is quite difficult,” he adds. Of course, now that Federer and Nadal have said goodbye to professional tennis, the Balkan tennis player confesses that would like to “connect with them on a deeper level”.

“I really want it. Whether it’s going to happen or not, I don’t know if they share the same desire or will. “I do,” he insists, at the same time pointing out that it is something that “depends on how life is going to guide us or it’s going to happen to all of us”, since “we live in different places and tennis is what has contributed the most to the three of us, and will probably continue to do so in some way”.





“I would like to have a drink or two with them and talk openly about the things that bother them about me”Djokovic continues, laughing. “Or vice versa, whatever. Let’s say it all,” he adds.

Furthermore, the Serbian also acknowledges that he would “love to learn from them and understand what they thought, how they handled certain situations on the court, how they handled the pressure of the world when they were at the top”, so he hopes that, “in some kind environment that is truly relaxing, one day we can all open up and reflect. “It would be great for all three of us. But also I think that the three of us being together would send a great message to people who follow tennis and sports.“he concludes.