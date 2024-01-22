James Rodriguez has been in the news in recent days, as it was learned that he was not registered by the coach of the Sao Paulo, Thiago Carpini, for the start of the Paulista Championship and that has generated controversy.

The decision has caused so much curiosity, that there is even talk of a possible departure from the steering wheel of the Colombia selection and his possible return to European football.

The truth

Carpini said that no offers have come for the Colombian and that he has him in his plan, but he is working on the physical part, because he wants to have him at one hundred percent.

James Rodríguez and , the new coach of Sao Paulo. Photo: EL TIEMPO EFE Archive

However, it is not yet known when exactly he would appear on the court again with Sao Paulo, but Carpini gave clues and mentioned that he has a plan to make room for him on the payroll, but he would be used until the beginning of February.

This said…

“It is a year full of great commitments, so everyone is important in the process. James is a player who does not need comments. For players like him there is always room. I feel as good at the extremes as I do in the middle. I said it the other day, my origins have always been the creation of plays, but I am also adapted to the wings,” said Carpini.

The idea that Carpini would be thinking is to try Lucas Moura and James together, although they have not had much time to form a duo since they both arrived at the club, but for the coach that formula could work in the future.

James Rodríguez, Sao Paulo player. Photo: Sao Paulo FC press office.

“We have players up front with the ability to play more than one role and Lucas is one of them and offers several alternatives,” mentioned the Sao Paulo coach.

For now, James will continue working on the physical part with other colleagues and hopes to be available as soon as possible.

