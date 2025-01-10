Walk of Fame, Hollywood Sign and other iconic landmarks threatened by fire in Los Angeles

The fire that is advancing out of control in Los Angeles and has already left five dead also threatens several iconic places in Hollywood, such as the iconic sign and even the Walk of Fame.

The emblematic Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, visited daily by thousands of tourists, is on a yellow evacuation alert due to the fire declared this Wednesday afternoon in the Hollywood mountains.

On the street where the stars of the most recognized celebrities in the world are, only a few people attend while shops, cafes, museums, cinemas and supermarkets close.

The legendary Chinese Theater and the El Capitan Theater, two of the oldest emblems of the city, have been evacuated for safety and closed to the public until further notice.

A couple of streets higher, at the intersection where the Paseo ends, the Police slow the passage of vehicles and divert them to the adjacent roads, in the opposite direction to where the flames are located, originating in a wooded area of ​​the hills of Hollywood.

At the top, on Fuller Street, at the gates of Runyon Canyon, a well-known hiking trail park where you can see the legendary Hollywood sign from above and in the distance, a yellow ribbon cuts the way to open on the way to the fire department. The fire in the iconic Hollywood Hills also threatens the famous sign.

Among other points threatened by the fire are the Capitol Records building, the famous Hollywood Bowl amphitheater, which are in the evacuation zone. Also close to the area is the Griffith Observatory, famous for the 1995 film Rebel Without a Cause. The Los Angeles Zoo, located in Griffith Park, has also closed due to the fire. The flames have also devoured part of the famous Sunset Boulevard.

A long list of Hollywood stars and celebrities, including Paris Hilton, Billy Cristal and Adam Brody, have seen their homes consumed or damaged by the wildfires that are ravaging several areas around Los Angeles.

Jennifer Aniston, Bradley Cooper, Eugene Levy, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Reese Witherspoon, Adam Sandler, Michael Keaton, Miles Teller, Michael Mann, Ann Sarnoff, Carol Lombardini, Alan Bergman, Kathleen have their residence in Pacific Palisades, among others. Kennedy, Steve Guttenberg and James Woods, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Oscar-winning veteran actor James Woods couldn’t help crying when he spoke about the destruction of his home in Pacific Palisades before CNN cameras.

“One day you are swimming in the pool and the next day there is nothing left. There was so much chaos that it seemed like hell. “All the houses around us were on fire,” he said, his eyes bathed in tears.

“Sitting with my family, watching the news and watching our house in Malibu burn to the ground on live television is something no one should have to experience,” Paris Hilton wrote on her Instagram account, where she also posted television images of the moment.