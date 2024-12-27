He nougat He is one of the protagonists at Christmas. It is found on all tables so that we can snack on it at any time and many choose it for dessert despite there being other delicious options to surprise.

If you like nougat, take advantage of this time since later it will not be so easy to find them in the supermarket. And remember that you can continue enjoying its flavor in different forms, like this cream proposed by Chef Bosquet and which is prepared in just a few minutes. It’s time to eat something creamy and full of flavor! The nougat dessert in a glass is ideal for those who have little time in the kitchen but want surprising results.

Soft nougat

100 grams

100 grams Cream

250 grams

250 grams Crumbled nougat

to taste

With just two ingredients you will enjoy a little-known dessert that you can add to cakes, pastries and even biscuits. And what do you say if you stuff dates with it?

This is how this creamy nougat cream is prepared:









We will begin by adding the chopped nougat to a saucepan and then the cream. Mix until the nougat dissolves, stirring constantly and over medium heat. In a couple of minutes, three at most, we will have it. We transfer it to the glasses and refrigerate for a few hours. We decorate and we would have this nougat cream ready. Enjoy!

