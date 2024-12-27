The followers of ‘Arusers‘(La Sexta) doesn’t win for scares this week. Thus, if on Monday the viewers were shocked to see how Alfonso Arús, their presenter, caused ‘leave’ from the program and in his place those responsible put an unexpected substitute; This Friday the public has had to face another ‘bad news’ that directly affects the Atresmedia channel’s space and which represented its ‘bye‘ from the television grid for a clear reason.

After the surprise that the audience received ‘Arusers’ last Monday when I didn’t see Alfonso Arús Hosting the space, Hans Arús, collaborator and son of the presenter, offered a statement through his Instagram profile clarifying the state of health of the host of the program.

Thus, with the real reason for the reduction of Alfonso Arús published, ‘Aruser@s’ was broadcast throughout the week with complete normality, with the exception of the presentation tasks at the hands of Hans Arús. However, everything changed this Friday when viewers of the La Sexta program, after seeing how the collaborators updated the health status From the presenter they received news that left them ‘ko’.

[Se desvela el problema de salud que tiene a Alfonso Arús fuera de ‘Aruser@s’: «Todos hemos aceptado…»]









“And also say that the boss will rejoin all of us on January 7,” Angie Cárdenas announced about Alfonso Arús. “He is perfectly fine, he only has an intestinal virus and he is recovering,” added the ‘Aruser@s’ collaborator who expressed herself with ‘scorn’ about the rumors that had come out about the presenter. «It’s okay, come on, they even left the poor man for dead. From here, I can say that nothing is recovering,” confirmed the talk show host and wife of Alfonso Arús.

However, Alfonso Arús’s medical report had left a note that did not go unnoticed by the public. “The boss will rejoin all of us on January 7,” Angie Cárdenas had said, which resonated in the minds of the public and was confirmed shortly after by collaborators. “We are going to do ‘operation exit’ because today the team is taking vacation,” the talk show host announced. “Today is the last day,” confirmed Hans Arús before the La Sexta cameras, while Cárdenas added that during the next week the public will be able to see “rebroadcasts” of ‘Arusers‘.