A woman who stops caring for her parents to go out to photograph squirrels, a brother who organizes a false revenge or a subject who intends to collect entrance for those who wish to see their suicide … like those, the writer Fernando Aramburu offers a few stories … Moreover, episodes as little as brilliant that readers can read in ‘Fallen Man’ (Tusquets), the most recent book of the Basque author, who visits Madrid from Germany, the country in which he has lived for decades.

Fernando Aramburu does what he pleases. And point. He doesn’t want readers to know where he will leave. This is what this new collection of stories presented this week in Spain is referred to. Without neglecting the powerful influence of ‘Patria’ and after publishing the novels ‘Los Ventajos’, ‘Children of the fable’ and ‘El Niño’, Fernando Aramburu is taken from under the sleeve on this occasion a bouquet of people who, of so spoiled, teats and even awakens the laugh.

“You have returned to the story, with what intention?”

“I have the ambition or the desire to write a single story book, of which every so often I offer a sample. ‘Fallen Man’ is the third sample. I hope that if nothing twists, it can in the future offer other parts of that global book. It is what I would like to leave: a thick book of stories.

“What does the writer’s short story offer?”

—The writing of stories is for me the most joyful of all those that I can address. To the story I come with the desire to show the least friendly facets of the human being. This is not something that I propose coldly, but it is so.

-Because? Some reason will

—Sirven to represent the least noble aspects of the human being, almost always in areas very close to the urban, in current times. I try that the type of character I narrate and the facts that happen to him do not find out of the people who read them. I think that bothers enough. There is something a bit perverse in that joy. I am aware that I write for other people, that I will intervene in consciousness, and I will induce a series of images, situations, etc. It is there that sometimes cruelty.

“Some characters have a family air with ‘Los Tracejos’

“They are related.” My idea of ​​the human being is not essentially negative, but for reasons that I cannot explain, in the stories yes. ‘The overcoming’ has a very long literary development. The story has a very different development, naturally, but it also touches a bit with this novel and with others that I have written previously.

“Black humor and sarcasm, don’t you think today?”

“There is an ingredient of provocation.” I like to get into puddles: I am the owner of my words and I will not accept that nobody dictates to me, nor cancel them, nor did I question them. That is why I take the stories to places that I know can generate conflict or even rejection. It happened to me with ‘the overcome’. Some venerated her and others rejected, but I saw that she was not badly written, she was not bad composed, that is, the rejection was really a vital reaction of certain people.

“That is, cancellation with you, nothing at all

“The writing space is mine, there I am authentic and there I dictate the rules.” It is a space of total freedom. There are debates, trends and others, but in my stories Kingdom I and in my novels I command.

“What time is Fernando Aramburu as a narrator?”

“Writing, I feel like a composer.” I think now that I would have liked (laughs). I say: ‘I’m going to write an opera’, that is, a 500 -page novel. Or, ‘Now I’m going to write a sonata’ and spend three days with an eight -page story. It is a very pleasant sensation. I don’t want to imitate the organillero who is backing to the crank, always playing the same melody.

“Don’t know where you will go next time …”

“I resist that people who take the trouble to read my books have me tied and locked up like a fly.” I want anyone to know what the following is not a waiter writer, I do not carry what I am asked. I know what will come later. The business with the editor, of course, but I am not going to get a novel, after another, and another, another. Although I could make a box, huh? Careful.

“How are things in Germany?”

“In a melancholy situation.” For some time, he has lost brightness. It shows weaknesses, of an economic type particularly, and society is as decayed. I say it as a citizen who meets that trains do not arrive on time, or that the airport is a total chaos. It is a country that perhaps led to the extreme the abolition of the principle of authority. It is something that I perceived as a teacher. I have the little hope that this aggressive and inconsiderate policy of the new president of the United States induces a kind of reaction, of revulsive, in such a way that the country arouses again and that does not deposit confidence in people who propose drastic and rapid solutions. But I feel a certain grief for this country where I have been living more than half a life and I love. Germany was an innovative country that continually invented, in all planes: industrial, architectural, cultural … This now does not occur.

“And how do you see it?”

—Europa, and particularly Central Europe, has lived a few decades of economic bonanza, it is normal to accommodate while others get it out. It has virtue, of course, having built a civilizational space as there has never been on this planet. This is, in decline in the authentic sense of the word.