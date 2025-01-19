The Maldives, Australia, Japan, Peru… the favorite destination for tourists from around the world is very spread out. To find the most uncomfortable and least attractive stadium for Barça, you don’t have to make any pools. The Getafe Coliseum. There is no green in which the Barça team feels more uncomfortable, whether with Valverde, Xavi or Flick. The idea or the way of executing it does not matter. To the south of Madrid everything gets complicated, even if they give you the aisle before you start for having won the Super Cup. It is the classic envelope. When the referee whistles, another game begins and Getafe knows how to play much better than Barça, who always ends up unhinged. Ask Flick.

In case the facts are not enough, there is data to back them up. In the last 500 minutes of play in Getafe, Barça has only been able to score one goal. 409 minutes had passed since the last Barça goal at the Coliseum when Koundé beat Soria this Saturday. More than four and a half games to find a crack in the walls of Bordalás. An outrage. We had to go back to 2019, when Junior Firpo scored 0-2 for Valverde’s Barça. Junior Firpo, almost vintage football.

Flick confirmed first-hand what he had been told: “It’s not easy to play here, there are a lot of emotions”

Getafe, the team that has the least possession in the entire League (39.2%) and the one that, by far, commits the most fouls (325 until yesterday), is a dinosaur bone in the Barça shoe. Flick discovered it firsthand, who had been warned of what to expect, but who surely understood that reality always surpasses fiction. “It was a new experience for me, it was my first time,” he began by analyzing German, with a sarcastic smile. It is difficult to play here, Getafe defends very well, builds little and hangs many balls. “We have to accept it.” Elegant, the Barça coach did not want to argue with his opponent and did not value the different controversial actions that occurred. “There are a lot of emotions here and things always happen, everyone screams. But it is not my way to talk about these things,” he concluded.

This League that seemed to dominate with an iron fist is slipping down the drain for Barça. In Getafe they went four games in a row without winning, which translates, broadening the scope a little, into six points added from the last 24. With this figure, aspiring to the title seems like a chimera. If Real Madrid beats Las Palmas this Sunday, they will reach seven points advantage already in the second round. “Of course I am worried about the situation, we have lost many points and it is not what we are looking for, but we will fight until the end,” lamented the German, without wanting to delve deeper.

Discussion with the referee Dani Duch / Own

Barça seems to be bleeding in defense. Since the month of October, when he marveled with his 0-4 at the Bernabéu, he has conceded at least one goal in the nine games he has played. And in the games in which he is not good on goal, like in Getafe, he is paying for it. A lack of finesse that Lewandowski personifies, whose rest against Betis did not refill the tank. After an overwhelming start, the tournament’s top scorer has barely seen the net twice since that October classic.

Welcome to Getafe, where nothing is rosy.