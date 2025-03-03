National Police agents stop one of the graffiti artists who is part of the organized group that painted in the Madrid Metro

03/03/2025



Updated at 1:46 p.m.





National Police agents have dismantled an organized group of graffiti artists who have caused damage for a value of 300,000 euros in the Madrid Metro network. Individuals stopped the convoy, operating the emergency lever and paralyzing the normal operation of the service, generating risks for travelers. Sometimes, the criminals accessed without authorization to the place where the trains were parked, outside their service schedule, and there the graffiti. The eleven detainees are charged with the crimes of damage, public disorders, search of legal domicile and organized group.

The agents began investigations in July 2024 after the numerous complaints filed by the public transport operator. It determined that the damages caused by the graffiti could amount to 300,000 euros.

The authors of the facts accessed the trains as if they were one more user, but nothing is further from reality. Once inside, they activated the emergency brake, thus stopping transportation to be able to make the graffiti as quickly as possible. The technique, known as ‘Palancazo’, can bring multiple negative consequences, such as economic damage for the company that owns trains, danger to the physical integrity of passengers, social alarm generation and delays in the public transport system.

After a long investigation, the agents of the authority managed to discover who were the 11 young causes of these acts vandalism. The detainees were used to developing this work using media and tools such as portable radials or master keys to perpetrate crimes.









These individuals have been available to the judicial authority as alleged responsible for the crimes of damages, public disorders, search of legal domicile and organized group.