Donald Trump and Joe Biden during a meeting in the Oval Office following the Republican’s election victory on November 5, 2025

Of the usual one hundred days of grace, there will be ninety-nine left over. His policies will be felt from the first hours of his presidency



01/19/2025



Updated at 05:18h.





‘On day one’. ‘The first day’. donald trump He used this time reference non-stop during his victorious election campaign last year. His abundant promises would begin to be fulfilled from the moment he stepped foot in the White House again. Of the night…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only