Jessica Rodríguez, the former sentimental partner of the former socialist minister José Luis Ábalos, has separated this Thursday in the Supreme Court of the knowledge of the payment of an apartment where she resided in the central Plaza de España in Madrid by the businessman by the businessman … Víctor de Aldama, who would allegedly paid commissions to the politician, as investigated in the high court.

Judge Leopoldo Puente investigates whether the payments of said rent by Aldama and his partner, Alberto Escolano, Between March 2019 and September 2021 They were a favor or indirect commission to Ábalos. This Thursday, Jessica Rodríguez has said that he managed the payment of said rent through Koldo García, exassor de Ábalos also investigated in the case, but has not mentioned the former minister.

His version coincides with what gave both Ábalos and his advisor also in judicial headquarters. Koldo García said that Aldama’s partner, Escolano, allowed Rodriguez to live on the floor that had a cost of 2,700 euros per month as a favor, because she was “his friend and his brother, Joseba García.

The former Minister acknowledged that he had a romantic relationship with the woman, but, on the floor, he unloaded responsibilities and the knowledge of the facts in Koldo García.

Tragsa and Ineco

Jessica Rodríguez worked in public companies Tragsatec and Ineco, a matter that is also investigated in the case in case they were placed for being the couple of Ábalos. She has affirmed that, in this case, it was also Joseba García who helped her enter both, since she worked in the second.

That was the version that Koldo García also held in judicial headquarters. According to legal sources present in the woman’s statement, she herself has recognized that she did not go to her job in either of the two companies despite collecting a salary because they never asked her to be.

Jessica García’s statement as a witness has prolonged for about 45 minutes. After her, she was planned to declare, where appropriate as investigated, Alberto Escolano, Aldama partner who precisely paid the floor of Plaza de España for which Ábalos was interrogated. He has not attended the Supreme Court, his statement has been suspended.

Jessica Rodríguez has also recognized before the instructor that every time she had a problem with floor services, as on one occasion that the refrigerator was broken, she wrote to Escolano and if not, to Koldo García. This issue was documentary record in the mobiles of both investigated, according to the documentation that works in the case.