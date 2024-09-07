Mohammed Hassan (Dubai)

Godolphin star Notable Speech will face a new challenge on Sunday in the 1600-metre Group 1 Prix du Moulin de Longchamp race at Longchamp, on the outskirts of the French capital, Paris.

Notable Speech will be looking to prove his worth over a mile when he faces a tough challenge from the powerful colt Shareen, winner of the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes at Ascot in June.

Notable Speech won the 2000 Guineas (Group 1) in May, beating older rivals, and had also had a superb win in the Sussex Stakes (Group 1) at Glorious Goodwood.

Three-year-old Notable Speech, a descendant of Dubawi and Swift Rose, has won five of six races under trainer Charlie Appleby.

After winning three times on artificial ground, Notable Speech became the first horse since 1938 to win the 2000 Guineas without running at two, decisively beating a field including future Group 1 winners Rosalion, City of Troy and Inisheren.

Godolphin boosts its Prix du Moulins chances with Tribaliste, who returns to the mile, trained by Andre Fabre, after an unsuccessful attempt in the Group 1 Prix de Ris-Oranges at Deauville in July.

Tribalist, who is descended from Farah, finished third behind Modern James in the 2022 Group 1 Boule d’Essay de Boulain and has five Group 2 wins over a mile, including back-to-back Group 2 Prix du Mouget.