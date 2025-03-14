The end will leave with its national team to play two meetings against Niger and Tanzania





Abdeextreme of Real Betishas been cited by the absolute selection of Morocco For the dispute of two international meetings in the league stop that will occur after the day of this weekend, in which the Verdiblancos are measured to the Leganés in Butarque. The Verdiblanco attacker remains among the trust players of Walid Regragui.

Thus, Abde will travel to Morocco to concentrate for the clash before Niger CLASIFICATORY FOR THE 2026 World Cup that will be played next Friday 21 from 22.30. Meanwhile, the Alauí selection will receive Tanzania on Tuesday 25 at 22.30.

They are important duels since Morocco is first of the group E of classification for the World Cup with three victories in as many games while Niger is second with two wins and a defeat.

In addition to Abde, players such as Bakambu with the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ricardo Rodríguez with Switzerland and Jesús Rodríguez, with the Spanish Sub 21. National Team, while Johnny Cardoso and Lo Celso, called by the United States and Argentina, respectively, must make the determination of whether they travel or not finally. They are joined by Manu González and Pablo García with the Sub 19.