The shooting at Robb Elementary School in the Texas town of Uvalde, with 22 victims, is one of the deadliest school shootings ever in America. There have been no school shootings that killed more people in the last decade.

Nineteen students and two teachers were killed yesterday in the gun violence of gunman Salvador Ramos (18), who himself was killed by police bullets. Hospitals are treating multiple victims, including a 10-year-old student and a 66-year-old woman in critical condition – possibly Ramos’s grandmother, whom he shot before entering the school.

Sandy Hook

The death toll at Robb Elementary is one of the highest in the history of school shootings in the United States. Police say it is the deadliest since Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012. Shooter Adam Lanza, 20, killed 27 people and himself. He first killed his mother at home, grabbed her firearms and drove to his former elementary school. With four weapons, he shot and killed twenty children, ages 6 and 7, four teachers, the principal and the school psychologist. When the police arrived, he took his own life. See also Turkey urges Russia to ceasefire

A person commemorates the victims of Sandy Hook. © AP



Virginia Tech

The deadliest shooting at an American school dates back to April 16, 2007, when 23-year-old student Seung-Hui Cho shot and killed 32 fellow students and faculty during two attacks on the Virginia Tech campus in Blacksburg. He first shot and killed a student in a residential building near the university and killed another who came to the aid of the victim. Two hours later, he barricaded the door to the main entrance of the school building and fired his weapons into several classrooms, injuring 17 as well as 30 people.

Flowers for the victims of Virginia Tech in 2007. © AFP



Columbine High School

By now no longer the biggest massacre, but one with a huge impact: in 1999 Eric Harris (18) and Dylan Klebold (17), students of Columbine High School, shot fifteen people. Twelve students and a teacher were killed in the school library, two students were shot dead in the school yard and a teacher was fatally shot in the hallway. Another 21 people were injured. At the end of the massacre they inflicted, they committed suicide. See also Possible decision on Ukraine's membership in the European Union disclosed

‘Columbine’ inspired documentary filmmaker Michael Moore to make a film – the award-winning documentary Bowling for Columbine – about gun violence in the US. Unfortunately, it also inspired many copycats worldwide to do school shootings. Columbine is almost synonymous with school massacres in America.

Family visits the graves of Columbine High School victims. © AP



Watch our videos about the Texas elementary school shooting here: