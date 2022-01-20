Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stere in an interview with ZDF declared about the inability to replace Russia in gas supplies to Germany.

“We meet Germany’s gas needs by a third, but our pipelines are already running at full capacity. We do not have reserves with which we could make up for the deficit, ”the politician said, answering the question of whether Norway would be able to provide Germany with gas in the event of a disruption in supplies from Russia.

Earlier, Wall Street Journal (WSJ) columnists Joe Wallace and Georgy Kanchev said that the dependence of European countries on Russian gas and oil would not allow them to impose sanctions against Moscow in the event of a crisis in relations with the United States. They recalled that Russia has been the main energy supplier for Europe since the Soviet era. Over the past few years, the country has been able to increase its share in the European gas market.