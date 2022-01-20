Home page world

From: Marvin Ziegele

Federal police officers in Frankfurt have arrested a scammer who is wanted throughout Europe. (Iconic image) © Boris Roessler/dpa

The federal police at Frankfurt Airport arrested a man who came by plane from Italy.

Frankfurt – The federal police recorded a success. On Tuesday (01/18/2022) officers arrested on airport Frankfurt* a suspected scammer, police report. The man flew from Rome to the airport Frankfurt*.

The 40-year-old Italian is suspected of having fraudulently obtained at least three cars with a total value of over 97,000 euros. In April 2019, he bought an Audi Q2 from a car dealership and took out a loan for it. However, he then did not pay any of the installments due and kept the vehicle for himself.

Frankfurt Airport: Federal police catch fraudsters

In October 2020 he is said to have rented two VW Golfs, but did not return these vehicles after the lease expired. In addition to the fraud offenses, the public prosecutor’s office also had an arrest warrant searched for the suspect for alleged bodily harm.

The man had previously been picked up by the Italian authorities and extradited to Germany. The Federal Police brought the 40-year-old before a magistrate on Thursday (01/19/2022). (marv)

