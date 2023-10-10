vThis is probably the famous drop in the ocean: North Rhine-Westphalia is fighting the lack of water areas with swimming exercises in shipping containers. Swimming pools are closing, swimming lessons are impossible at many schools, and there are waiting times of up to two years for private swimming lessons. Based on the number of inhabitants, the large, rich country in the west only has half as many spas as Saxony.

The proportion of unsafe swimmers and non-swimmers among children is increasing alarmingly: one in five children of primary school age cannot swim. Even though learning to swim is part of the school curriculum, more than half of ten-year-olds are unsure swimmers. In an emergency, a pool of just three by nine meters with a water depth of 1.35 meters must be sufficient for swimming lessons – described by mockers as a large bathtub.