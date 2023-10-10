On behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”.. His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, attended the celebrations of the friendly Republic of Uganda on its National Day, and His Excellency met with His Excellency Yoweri Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda, in the Ugandan capital, Kampala. . His Excellency conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE. Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, to His Excellency and their wishes for his country and its people for further progress and prosperity. For his part, His Excellency Yoweri Museveni conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, wished the government and people of the UAE further progress and growth, praising the deep historical relations between the two countries and the joint efforts to develop and grow them. During the meeting, His Excellency and His Excellency discussed the close bilateral relations between the UAE and the Republic of Uganda, and exchanged views on a number of regional issues of common interest, prospects for cooperation and promising investment opportunities. This meeting comes within the framework of the UAE and the Republic of Uganda’s keenness to strengthen bilateral relations and push joint cooperation to new horizons in order to achieve the common interests of the two friendly countries and peoples.