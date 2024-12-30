Military intelligence in kyiv claims North Korean soldiers accidentally killed Russian troops due to language barriers that caused a communication problem. They describe that the incident occurred when “fearful” North Koreans opened fire on vehicles of the ‘Akhmat’ legion. The event took place in Kurskan area that Moscow is trying to recover.

“What the hell do I do with them?”

He 141st Special Motorized Regiment ‘Akhmat’ It is also known as the Kadyrovites or the Kadyrivets, and is a paramilitary organization based in Chechnya. And it is known that in the incident with North Korean troops they died eight soldiers by “friendly fire”as detailed by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on its Telegram social media channel. But, he did not specify when this event took place. However, the discontent of Russian soldiers with North Korean troops and their difficulties in understanding Russian had previously emerged as a serious issue.

At the end of October, when it was leaked that North Korean units were arriving in Russia, CNN published an audio in which some Russian soldiers referred to North Korean soldiers as “damn Chinese.” They complained that there had to be one interpreter for every 30 North Korean men. «Where do we get them from? We will have to get them out,” criticized a Russian soldier. While they were wondering: “What the hell do I do with them?”

Making it evident that this was a huge obstacle to the management and coordination of actions between Russian and North Korean troops. Even more so, when the tension and fatigue of the Russian troops becomes increasingly evident after almost three years of conflict.









And through testimonies from Russian soldiers captured at the front, the Ukrainians found out that the North Korean troops were reluctant to interact with the Russians. Thus, the captured Russian soldier, Vidiya Chubrevich, declares in a video that “the North Koreans are not right in the head.” They shoot “at everything”, including drones, without checking if they are friends or enemies. AND They continue to advance at any cost with whatever weapon they have at hand.

A perception that coincides with that of Yuriy Butusov, a Ukrainian military blogger, who has seen North Korean troops fight and who has said that “thanks to his good physical training, quick movements and ignorance of his own losses” They successfully got the Ukrainians to retreat. And he added: “Despite the losses, the enemy assault groups continued to advance, never stopping, even under precision fire and shelling.”

Other revelations: «Go to hell! I don’t understand what you’re saying…”

In this sense, despite the Kremlin’s efforts to maintain secrecy about the North Korean troops fighting in Ukraine, new details have become known in recent weeks. The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has even stated on networks that lRussian troops are burning the faces of dead North Korean soldiers in battle to avoid giving away their presence in the area.

At the same time that a conversation intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence that was shown on Telegram was leaked, in which a nurse from a hospital in the Moscow region She talks to her husband who is also a soldier about her North Korean patients. In this communication, complains that North Koreans receive priority treatment in hospital wardswhile Russian soldiers do not receive they are treated as second-class citizens.

«Shit, they all look the same. How can I distinguish them? Should I write a mark on their forehead with a marker? …What a zoo! They’re just muttering something, mumbling. It’s crazy. Yesterday another train came with about a hundred, today another with about a hundred and twenty. There are already two hundred,” says the nurse, referring to the North Korean units. «And how many more are there? “Only God knows.” And he points out that communication with them is almost impossible. «Go to hell! I don’t understand what you’re saying…” he states.

Furthermore, it mentions that hospital staff are not allowed to speak another language with them. «We are prohibited from speaking English. Since they are from the north, they are with us. Those from the south – who are assumed to speak English – are with the United States«, sentence.