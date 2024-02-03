You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Missile fired by North Korea.
AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS
The fact that they fly at low altitude makes these missiles a difficult weapon to intercept.
North Korea announced this Saturday that it carried out a power test with a large warhead of cruise missile, in addition to a new type of anti-aircraft missile the day before, according to state media.
A spokesperson for the North Korean Missile Administration He said the test had been carried out on February 2 using large warheads and a new anti-aircraft missile and had no effect on neighboring countries.
The tests are part of the normal activities of the administration and its affiliated defense science institutes
“The tests are part of the normal activities of the administration and its affiliated defense science institutes for the rapid development of technologies in various aspects such as function, performance and operation of new types of weapon systems and have nothing to do with the regional situation,” the North Korean state agency KCNA said today.
This Friday is the fourth test of this type in the last ten days after those carried out on January 24, 28 and 30 with Pulhwasal-3-31 and Hwasal-2 cruise missiles, carried out both on the coast of the sea Yellow as in the Sea of Japan (called the East Sea in both Koreas), from where the launch was supposedly carried out from a submarine.
Although North Korea's cruise missile launches are not punishable by UN sanctions, the fact that they fly at low altitude and enjoy maneuverability makes them a difficult weapon to intercept.
Experts believe that the Pulhwasal could be a new version of the Hwasal and that the number 31 would refer to the fact that they can carry the Hwasan-31 ('Volcano-31') tactical nuclear warhead, the existence of which was first revealed last year. .
Friday's weapons test coincides with the publication in North Korean media of leader Kim Jong-un's visit to the shipyards of Nampho (west coast), where ships are built for the Navy.
