The delegation got to know the tool used by the court to create the Electoral Justice's personal and biometric database

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) received, on January 29th and 30th, representatives from the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection of Mexico. The purpose of the visit was the Latin country's interest in learning about the identification systems used by the court to create the Electoral Court's personal and biometric database, in addition to exchanging experiences.

Interested in updating the Mexican system, the 11 visitors saw the work developed by Brazil as an example to be followed.

The commission was accompanied by employees from the Information Technology Secretariat, who gave a technical presentation about the system and how it works.

The Mexican representatives also saw models of electronic voting machines used in Brazilian elections.

TSE database

The TSE has one of the largest biometric databases in the world, with millions of citizens registered in an electronic file, with photo, signature and fingerprints.

With information from TSE.