The South Korean Army reported that North Korea launched an unidentified ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan on Tuesday (called the East Sea in both Koreas) at a time marked by the imminent summit between leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

For its part, the Japanese Government also reported that it has detected the launch of a ballistic-looking missile, in what represents the twenty-fourth North Korean weapons test this year.

The projectile would have fallen into the water after flying for a few minutes, according to the Japanese Coast Guard, which indicated that it detected the launch around 11:46 local time (2:46 GMT), soIt is believed that it may be a short-range ballistic missile (SRBM).

The launch comes at a time when Kim Jong-un, who is visiting Russia, is expected to meet with Putin in the coming hours to close a possible agreement to exchange weapons and military resources.

Kim Jong Un leaving for Russia.

Despite the disagreement shown by Washington and Seoul, Moscow and Pyongyang seem aimed at closing an agreement that would mean a violation of resolutions against the North Korean regime approved by the UN Security Council, of which Russia is a permanent member.

Last week the New York Times He announced that Putin would want North Korea to sell artillery and anti-tank missiles to Russia that Moscow could use in Ukraine, while Pyongyang would want in exchange satellite or nuclear propulsion technology for submarines, as well as food aid.

Although the exact place and date of the meeting between the two leaders is unknown, it is believed that it could take place at the Vostochni cosmodrome, about 1,500 kilometers north of Vladivostok, in the Amur region (Siberia).

EFE

