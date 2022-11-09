North Korea launches a ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
North Korea today launched a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan.
North Korea today launched a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan.
The Japanese Coast Guard reported that the missile fell into the water outside its exclusive economic zone.
November 09, 2022, 04:09 AM
North Korea launched a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan on Wednesday. after having fired more than thirty projectiles last week that contributed to further raising the tension on the peninsula.
The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) limited itself to saying in a statement that Pyongyang had fired a “ballistic missile of an unknown type into the East Sea. (name given to the Sea of Japan in the two Koreas)”.
For its part, the Japanese Coast Guard reported that the missile fell into the water outside its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and a Japanese government source cited by the ‘Kyodo’ news agency reported that no damage related to the projectile has been reported.
The northern regime fired at least 33 missiles of various types between November 2 and 5 in response to large air maneuvers by Seoul and Washington, the largest of this type that both allies carried out in the last five years.
The string of launches made the US and South Korean armies extend these exercises for another day and sent two B-1 strategic bombers to the Korean peninsula last Saturday for the first time in five years.
Tension on the Korean Peninsula is reaching unprecedented heights in the face of repeated North Korean weapons teststhe maneuvers of the allies and the possibility that, as indicated by satellites, the Kim Jong-un regime is ready to carry out its first nuclear test since 2017.
EFE
November 09, 2022, 04:09 AM
