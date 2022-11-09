November 9, 2022 13:12

A very rare giant pink “Fortune Pink” diamond was sold Tuesday for $28.5 million to an Asian individual at an auction in Geneva. The gem is the largest pear-shaped pink diamond of this quality ever to be auctioned, according to Christie’s. The diamond is set on a ring, surrounded on both sides by a large white diamond. This diamond weighs exactly 18.18 carats, a number considered good luck in Asia and a sign of “enduring prosperity,” according to Christie’s. The pink diamond sold for 24.5 million Swiss francs ($24.9 million), or 28,436,500 Swiss francs ($28,837,236) including expenses. The auction did not last more than four minutes. The diamond was displayed in Geneva, then in New York, Shanghai (China), Taiwan and Singapore in October, before returning to Switzerland, and its value was estimated at between 25 and 35 million dollars. Pink diamonds are considered very rare and weigh less than 10 percent of their cuts more than five carats, so they are the type that record the greatest demand in the global market. On Friday, the 11.15-carat “Williamson Pink Star” pink diamond sold for $57.7 million, setting an absolute record price per carat for a diamond or gemstone at auction.

It is also the second highest price ever paid in an auction for a jewel. The world record for a pink diamond was set in 2017, when a stone called CTF Pink Star was sold in Hong Kong for $71.2 million.

Source: agencies