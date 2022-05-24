Home page politics

Split

North Korea has tested multiple missiles since the beginning of this year. © Lee Jin-Man/AP/dpa

Pyongyang has been pushing the development of missiles for years and is therefore subject to tough international sanctions. South Korea reports renewed missile tests.

Seoul – North Korea has continued its missile tests. According to its neighbor South Korea, North Korea fired three suspected ballistic missiles in the direction of the Sea of ​​Japan (Korean: East Sea), as reported by the Yonhap news agency, citing the South Korean military.

The projectiles were fired from Sunan near the North Korean capital Pyongyang. Further details were not initially known. On Tuesday, at the end of his trip to Asia, US President Joe Biden emphasized the United States’ commitment to security in South Korea and Japan.

UN resolutions prohibit North Korea from testing ballistic missiles, which, depending on the design, can also carry a nuclear warhead. North Korea has tested multiple missiles since the beginning of this year, including an ICBM. Pyongyang has been developing nuclear-capable missiles for years. The country is therefore subject to tough international sanctions. dpa