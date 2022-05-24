The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) approved today (24) the registration of the Brazilian Federation of Hope (FE Brasil), made up of the PT, PCdoB and PV. It is the first decision of the court that approves the formation of a federation of subtitles for the dispute of the October elections.

In March, the parties decided to form the federation, but the decision needed to be officially validated by the Electoral Justice.

The law that created the party federations was approved in August of last year in Congress. With the rule, parties that join in a federation must remain together for at least four years, term of office. However, each legend will continue with its autonomy and its numbers in the electronic ballot box.

In general, the measure is used by small parties that seek to escape the barrier clauses and use the federation model before eventual merger or definitive incorporation.