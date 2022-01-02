North Korea An unidentified man crossed the Korean border from south to north, a rare occurrence

Cuts from north to south are more common, but there have been record numbers during the corona pandemic.

Unrecognized the man has crossed the border between Korea from south to north on New Year’s Day, says a South Korean military spokesman. This is a rare case on the border between countries that is heavily fortified.

A South Korean military spokesman said the man was spotted in a demilitarized zone between Korea on Saturday night. South Korea launched a search operation immediately after the sighting, but found no one. Representatives of South Korea later received confirmation that the man had crossed the border between the two countries.

According to the news agency Reuters, the South Korean authorities have not been able to ascertain whether the person who crossed the border is alive or not. However, the authorities sent a request to North Korea to protect the leap.

The North Korean army has not been found to have acted unusually because of the incident.

In North Korea there are strict restrictions on movement. Country leader Kim Jong-un declared a national emergency in the summer of 2020 and closed the border town after a North Korean jumper who claimed Jong-un was infected with a coronavirus returned from South Korea.

Experts estimate that North Korea tried to blame the South for spreading the coronavirus. No case of coronavirus has been officially reported in North Korea, which the country has called a “dazzling success,” but there is no information on the veracity of the claim.

Read more: The jumper is suspected of crawling through a sewer into the Yellow Sea and swimming back to North Korea: Now the dictatorship is accusing South Korea of ​​spreading the corona

Last year, North Korean troops shot dead a South Korean fisherman who disappeared at sea in September 2020. North Korea blamed the incident on the coronavirus but apologized for the incident.

In the 1950s Since the Korean War, more than 30,000 people have fled oppression and poverty from north to south, but border crossings from south to north have been very rare.

However, due to tight corona measures, cuts from north to south have been the smallest in the last year since 2003. Reuters said in Julythat in April 2021, only twelve jumps from the north had arrived in South Korea, compared with 320 in the same period in 2020.

In addition, relations at the border deteriorated after nuclear disarmament talks between the United States and North Korea failed in 2019.

Read more: The North Korean bouncer ended up with eight surveillance camera images and triggered two automatic alarms, South Korean border guards did not notice