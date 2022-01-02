The driver of a regular bus, who crashed into a support of a railway bridge in the Ryazan region, was killed. This became known TASS in the press service of the regional prosecutor’s office.

They also added that passengers who did not need assistance after the accident left the scene of the accident on their own on another bus. For the rest, a temporary accommodation center was deployed.

Earlier, the prosecutor’s office said that the bus driver could not cope with driving and fall asleep. The deputy prosecutor of the region went to the place of the state of emergency.

An accident with a regular bus on the Moscow-Astrakhan highway near the village of Voslebovo, Skopinsky District, occurred at 05:45 am on Sunday, January 2. According to preliminary data, five people died, 21 were injured. There were 56 passengers in the bus in total.